The apartment is located at sought after St Helens Crescent

Newly available Hastings apartment could be ideal for older person wanting park life

A one bedroomed apartment has come available in a sought after area right next to Alexandra Park

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:31 pm

The well presented ground floor apartment is in a managed development in St Helens Crescent, which has its own communal grounds and facilities such as warden assistance, a resident’s lounge and a laundry room.

The property is within a few minutes walk of the park.

It is on the market with offers over £125,000 and comprises a bright living room, modern fitted kitchen, toilet and shower room and a double bedroom. It is being sold with no onward chain and is on the market with Made estate agents.

The lounge has a leafy outlook.

The lounge has a leafy outlook.

Photo: Apartment for sale by the park

The lounge has a modern fitted kitchen just off it.

The lounge has a modern fitted kitchen just off it.

Photo: supplied

Another aspect of the flat's interior

Another aspect of the flat's interior

Photo: supplied

The apartment has a full fitted kitchen.

The apartment has a full fitted kitchen.

Photo: supplied

