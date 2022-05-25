Newly available Hastings apartment could be ideal for older person wanting park life

The well presented ground floor apartment is in a managed development in St Helens Crescent, which has its own communal grounds and facilities such as warden assistance, a resident’s lounge and a laundry room.

The property is within a few minutes walk of the park.

It is on the market with offers over £125,000 and comprises a bright living room, modern fitted kitchen, toilet and shower room and a double bedroom. It is being sold with no onward chain and is on the market with Made estate agents.

