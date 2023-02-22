A newly built community kitchen is opening in Eastbourne town centre next week.

Charity Living Life Eastbourne will open the community kitchen in the old TJ Hughes building in Terminus Road on Monday, February 27.

Charity founder Michael Trott, who won a BEM in the recent New Year Honours List, said the charity will be serving hot soup and crusty bread for £1. Both hot and cold drinks will also be £1 each.

The kitchen will be open from 10am-1pm on February 27. After its first day the kitchen will be open between 11.30am-2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Mick and Lyn Trott from Living Life Eastbourne. Picture from 3VA

Mr Trott said: “If we can get enough volunteers then the kitchen will open Monday-Saturday [from] 11.30am-2pm.

“Our charity shop and Tubbs computers/furnishings will open as usual until 3pm.”

