Charity Living Life Eastbourne will open the community kitchen in the old TJ Hughes building in Terminus Road on Monday, February 27.
Charity founder Michael Trott, who won a BEM in the recent New Year Honours List, said the charity will be serving hot soup and crusty bread for £1. Both hot and cold drinks will also be £1 each.
The kitchen will be open from 10am-1pm on February 27. After its first day the kitchen will be open between 11.30am-2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Mr Trott said: “If we can get enough volunteers then the kitchen will open Monday-Saturday [from] 11.30am-2pm.
“Our charity shop and Tubbs computers/furnishings will open as usual until 3pm.”
In September 2022 Living Life Eastbourne, which supports those who are disadvantaged by circumstance or disability, set up a new community space and charity shop in the former TJ Hughes building in the town centre.