Residents in Horsham were given a chance to find out more about the town’s newly-established town police team at a meeting arranged by MP Jeremy Quin last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Neil Durkan and members of his team explained to residents about the change and improvements they should expect to see.

Jeremy said: “The creation of a dedicated Horsham Town Police Team is a major positive with a core of police officers and PCSOs who we will see regularly on our streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added:“We have seen real improvements in the levels of anti-social behaviour and other unacceptable behaviour in the town and I know Inspector Durkan and his team will continue to tackle issues and ensure our town centre is a safe place for everyone.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin at the meeting of local residents and the town's newly-established police team

Inspector Durkan said: “Horsham is an inherently safe place to live and work but my team and I will continue to build intelligence and engage with the public.”