Newly-established Horsham police team meet residents
Inspector Neil Durkan and members of his team explained to residents about the change and improvements they should expect to see.
Jeremy said: “The creation of a dedicated Horsham Town Police Team is a major positive with a core of police officers and PCSOs who we will see regularly on our streets.”
He added:“We have seen real improvements in the levels of anti-social behaviour and other unacceptable behaviour in the town and I know Inspector Durkan and his team will continue to tackle issues and ensure our town centre is a safe place for everyone.”
Inspector Durkan said: “Horsham is an inherently safe place to live and work but my team and I will continue to build intelligence and engage with the public.”
He similar meetings would be held in Billingshurst, Southwater and across the district.