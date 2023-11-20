BREAKING

Newly-established Horsham police team meet residents

Residents in Horsham were given a chance to find out more about the town’s newly-established town police team at a meeting arranged by MP Jeremy Quin last week.
By Sarah Page
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT
Inspector Neil Durkan and members of his team explained to residents about the change and improvements they should expect to see.

Jeremy said: “The creation of a dedicated Horsham Town Police Team is a major positive with a core of police officers and PCSOs who we will see regularly on our streets.”

He added:“We have seen real improvements in the levels of anti-social behaviour and other unacceptable behaviour in the town and I know Inspector Durkan and his team will continue to tackle issues and ensure our town centre is a safe place for everyone.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin at the meeting of local residents and the town's newly-established police teamHorsham MP Jeremy Quin at the meeting of local residents and the town's newly-established police team
Horsham MP Jeremy Quin at the meeting of local residents and the town's newly-established police team

Inspector Durkan said: “Horsham is an inherently safe place to live and work but my team and I will continue to build intelligence and engage with the public.”

He similar meetings would be held in Billingshurst, Southwater and across the district.