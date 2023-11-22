Staff and pupils at a newly-launched swimming school near Horsham are celebrating after clinching a national title.

Newly-launched swimming school near Horsham clinches national title
The West Grinstead Swim Academy beat other schools across the country to gain a Silver Award in Swim England’s Swim School of the Year.
The 2023 title is hosted by the governing body for swimming in England and is the biggest award a swim school can achieve.
West Grinstead Swim Academy technical director Nick Isaacson said the swim school was set up in April this year with the aim of creating “an optimal environment for children to learn to swim.
"We have a hand picked team of teachers who are all brilliant at what they do and offer lots of fun themed weeks, our own unique badges and awards, alongside those offered by Swim England.”
The academy has around 400 swimmers with ages ranging from just three weeks old to those in their late 70s and also works with a charity partner called Level Water to offer children with physical disabilities discounted lessons.
The academy is run by Nick and business partner Vikki who, with her husband, built the state-of-the-art swimming pool at the bottom of their West Grinstead garden.