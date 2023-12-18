BREAKING

Newly-opened Horsham support hub for young people being 'very well used'

A newly-opened support and advice hub for young people in Horsham is being ‘very well used,’ according to MP Jeremy Quin.
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Dec 2023, 13:12 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 13:14 GMT
The hub – known as i-Rock Horsham – is on the site of the former Horsham Youth Centre in Hurst Road. It offers a range of support services for people aged 14-25 to help with issues such as mental and emotional health, relationships, money and benefits, family problems, bullying, housing, education and employment.

Jeremy Quin, who visited the hub last week, said: “It was great to check in with team and hear how the service is being very well used by our local young people and that the team are on hand to give help and support to those who need it.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin at the newly-opened i-Rock support and advice hub for young peopleHorsham MP Jeremy Quin at the newly-opened i-Rock support and advice hub for young people
Horsham MP Jeremy Quin at the newly-opened i-Rock support and advice hub for young people
"It is an important option for young people locally not just addressing mental health concerns but any issue that young people want to raise and is really getting cut-through.”

No referral is needed and young people can drop in without an appointment.

