Newly-opened Horsham support hub for young people being 'very well used'
The hub – known as i-Rock Horsham – is on the site of the former Horsham Youth Centre in Hurst Road. It offers a range of support services for people aged 14-25 to help with issues such as mental and emotional health, relationships, money and benefits, family problems, bullying, housing, education and employment.
Jeremy Quin, who visited the hub last week, said: “It was great to check in with team and hear how the service is being very well used by our local young people and that the team are on hand to give help and support to those who need it.
"It is an important option for young people locally not just addressing mental health concerns but any issue that young people want to raise and is really getting cut-through.”
No referral is needed and young people can drop in without an appointment.