Newly-planted trees help brighten major Pulborough road

The trees have been planted in corten steel containers in Lower Street and have been funded by Horsham District Council’s ‘Welcome Back’ initiative created by the Government with money from the European Union Reginal Development fund.

The Pulborough Community Partnership organised the purchase of the trees from local supplier Architectural Plants, including three cotoneaster and three hawthorns.

Wild Pulborough supplied a rowan tree for a planter/bench thanks to a donation from local residents Viviane Doussy and Tony Whitbread.

Ian Hare, chairman of Pulborough Parish Council; Martin Lundy-Lester, branch partner Cubitt & West, Paul Clarke, Horsham District Councillor and David Hurst, director, Pulborough Community Partnership

Taylor Made Planters supplied the corten steel planters and the bench planter while Travis Perkins donated compost.

Community Partnership director David Hurst said: “The trees were chosen as they are useful pollinators and provide berries for birds.”

Two of the trees are located outside Cubitt & West, two are alongside Batcheller Monkhouse and two are outside the Oddfellows pub, while the planter/bench will be outside the Mary How charity shop.