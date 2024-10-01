Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cowdray Golf Club, an 18-hole course in Midhurst, has reported a stellar three-month period following on from a major revamp earlier this year, headlined by a record-breaking August.

The country estate invested heavily in the course earlier this year, with an ambitious development on the 18-hole course and the opening of a reimagined Par-3 course in June. The new course, which consists of a five hole-layout, where each hole mimics a green complex as the main course, is proving consistently popular with regular members and guests alike, often as a warm-up for the main course proper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of what makes the Par-3 course special is its accessibility and ease; every hole is reachable from the tee, which means it’s a great training ground for players of all experience levels, and a stepping stone into full rounds for new golfers looking to sharpen their skills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has also proven successful with members of the wider community. Although the course racked up record-breaking numbers in August, in September it attracted students and families from nearby schools. Weekends also remain busy as locals look to test out the new facilities, and thanks to the creation of an Academy Membership Category, which has been well-received.

Cowdray Golf Course

The ambitious million pound investment project led to a number of visual enhancements to the 118-year-old course. Bunkers across the layout were reconstructed and reshaped, while the double green serving holes at seven and 14 were restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Allen, Director of Golf at Cowdray, said: “Everyone at Cowdray has been determined to elevate our golf offering over the last year and beyond, so we’re very pleased to see that hard work paying off with the great feedback we’ve received and how busy the courses have been in recent months.

“The focus now is very much on continuing to find ways to improve and make the experience even better for everyone who comes to play golf at Cowdray, regardless of age or skill level.”

But this is just the beginning of plans to revitalise the course. Construction of a new indoor simulator is planned as part of a golf studio intended to speed up player development, and the club is also set to trial electric robot mowers, which have demonstrated considerable environmental benefits for other clubs.