NHS asks for more Eastbourne residents to consider joining kidney donation list

More than 4,600 people, including 31 patients in East Sussex, are waiting for a kidney transplant with this figure expected to rise,

Kidney transplants have been the hardest hit area of organ transplantation throughout the pandemic, with deceased donor transplants down 22 per cent and living donor transplants down 60 per cent – an overall drop in kidney transplants of 32 percent in 2020/21, compared to 2019/2020.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said, “We know the pandemic is a very worrying time for kidney patients as thousands of people, including 31 patients in East Sussex, wait for a life-changing kidney transplant.

“We’re pleased that transplant activity is now recovering and we’re doing everything we can to enable as many transplants as possible to take place as quickly as possible.

“Sadly patients are facing a longer wait and more people need a kidney transplant, so it is more important than ever for people in East Sussex to share their organ donation decision with their family to help others after their death. And if anyone in East Sussex is willing to consider living kidney donation, they can find out more on our website.”

Living donor transplantation opens up opportunities for patients wating for a kidney transplant by minimising the time people need to rely on dialysis.

People can donate a kidney in life to a particular individual or choose to donate anonymously where their kidney will either go to a high priority patient on the transplant list or create a chain of transplants via the UK living kidney sharing scheme.

Living donations may not be for everyone and some people are not suitable donors, but the majority of kidney patients will stil be saved by a deceased organ donor.

The NHS has said that it is more important than ever to tell your family about your organ donation decision to help those on the waiting list.

Even though the law around organ donation has now changed to an opt out system across England, Wales, and Scotland, many people are still not aware that families will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.