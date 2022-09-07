Eligible residents will be able to arrange their vaccine when it is their turn, and NHS Sussex is asking people to wait to be contacted.

Those most vulnerable to COVID-19 will be invited to book with letters landing on doormats this morning.

With the National Booking Service now live, frontline health and care workers, immunosuppressed people, and people aged over 75 will be able to book in for the first ever variant-targeted vaccine on the NHS.

NHS bookings are now open for Autumn COVID booster vaccines in Sussex. Photo by Getty Images.

Those invited for their vaccine can book by going online or calling 119 with appointments available from Monday, September 12.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said:

“The national booking service is now open for appointments to be booked for next week, it’s important those eligible book in without delay when invited.

“With the NHS now armed with the first variant-targeted dose, we are now set to deliver autumn boosters ahead of winter to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.”

The autumn booster campaign is among a package of NHS measures to prepare for winter as the health service continues to face record demand on its urgent and emergency care services.