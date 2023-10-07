NHS charities in Sussex to team up for Brighton i360 drop on World Mental Health Day

NHS charities, Heads On and Sussex Community NHS Charity, are joining forces this week to take the plunge and drop 138m off the Brighton i360 to raise funds for local mental health services.

Thirty fearless fundraisers will take the leap on Tuesday, October 10, World Mental Health Day, and plummet towards their cheering supporters waiting at the bottom of the 162-meter-tall observation tower.

Among the participants are hospital nurses, therapists, members of NHS executive, directors, and other charity supporters.

Beth Reszke, charity officer for Heads On, the official mental health charity for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, will be taking part with her mum.

NHS charities, Heads On and Sussex Community NHS Charity, are joining forces this week to take the plunge and drop 138m off the Brighton i360 to raise funds for local mental health services. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

She said: “We've always wanted to do to something different, exhilarating, and get out of our comfort zone. Doing this fundraiser gives us a chance to take on this challenge together, whilst raising money for a cause we believe in and helping to change the lives of people living with mental health problems.”

Sussex Community NHS Charity, who raise funds to provide grants to enhance community services, is teaming up with Heads On for this exciting event.

Rosie Gratwick, charity manager, said: “Our participants, who all either work at our NHS Trust or have family members who do, are demonstrating remarkable courage to show their unwavering support for healthcare in Sussex and the exceptional people at its heart.

“Our team combined have over 75 years NHS service, so it’s very apt to be taking on this challenge for the NHS, celebrating its 75th birthday this year. It’s going to be a very inspiring evening!”

To donate to Heads On for the event, text DROP followed by your chosen donation amount to 70085. Texts will cost the donation amount, plus one standard network rate message. You will be automatically opted in to receive updates from Heads On, however if you would like to donate and not receive further messages, text DROPNOINFO instead.