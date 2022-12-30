NHS services across Horsham and Crawley are reported to be ‘incredibly busy’ with record numbers of people attending A&E and calling 999.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust, which runs East Surrey Hospital as well as NHS services in Horsham and Crawley, declared a ‘critical incident’ earlier this week but has now stood it down.

However, a trust spokesperson said today (Friday) that health teams were working ‘exceptionally hard’ but said essential services remain fully open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are seeing record numbers of people attending A&E, calling NHS111, accessing GP services and calling 999; ongoing challenges in discharging patients who are well enough to leave hospital to create capacity for patients coming in; and we are seeing an increase in staff sickness – all of which has led to longer waits than we would like for patients to receive the care they need.

Teams at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust which covers Horsham and Crawley are 'incredibly busy'

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that despite the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward.

"People should continue to attend planned appointments unless they are contacted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public can help us manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies.