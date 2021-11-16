NHS waiting list at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust reaches 101,798

NHS waiting lists at the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has reached 101,798, according to the latest figures.

Of the 171 Hospital Trusts in the country, University Hospitals Sussex has the 5th largest referral to treatment incomplete waiting list, with 6197 people waiting for more than a year for an appointment and 120 people waiting more than 2 years.

This is partly due to the Trust merger, which meant the two respective lists from Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals and Western Sussex Hospitals were combined - which contain 58,000 and 44,000 people respectively.

Nationally, the NHS is short of 100,000 staff, including 7,000 doctors and 40,000 nurses.

Ben Stevens, Chief Operating Officer for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know how distressing it is to have to wait for treatment or have a procedure cancelled so we’re doing everything we can to get people seen safely as soon as we possibly can.

“Our doctors, nurses and support staff are working incredibly hard to provide the care patients need, putting on extra clinics and operating sessions to recover our activity levels, as well as working with private hospitals where we can.”

In March 2020, at the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, there were 4,235,970 people on the NHS waiting list in England.

Nationally, the standard of 92% of people seen within 18 weeks of a referral has not been met since 2016.

However, the pandemic had a devastating effect on an already-fragile NHS, with the national waiting list now 37.7% higher than it was before Covid-19 hit the UK - an increase of over 1.5 million people.

The current figure means that just over 1 in 10 people in England are on the NHS waiting list.

Mr Stevens continued: “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused waiting times to increase across the country and continues to put the entire health service under more pressure than ever before.

“We will continue to do all we can to reduce waiting times and continue to prioritise those with the most urgent needs. We understand people’s frustrations and are hugely grateful for their patience but would ask everyone to treat our staff with respect as they try to help.”

The Government is yet to publish its plan to address the vast NHS waiting list, with hospitals around the country already reporting unsustainable pressure and an inability to provide high quality care.

In the Budget last month, the Chancellor did not set out a plan to recruit, train, and retain the staff needed to solve this waiting list crisis.

Commentating on the latest figures, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MP for the Brighton Kemptown constituency, said: “The doctors, nurses, and other health care staff at University Hospitals Sussex are doing amazing work, trying to see as many people as they can and provide quality care. But there’s only so much they can do after a decade of underfunding and without the staff numbers they need.

“These figures will come as devastating news to the 101,798 waiting for care in our local NHS. The Government are making piecemeal changes to try and fix the problem but without a radical change and significant boost to funding it is going to take years to clear the backlog.”

