Nick Gibb MP pitches in with visits to Bognor Regis Town Football Club

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP visited on Friday, July, 29, while busily preparing for the season. Looking for more volunteers, the club were advertising for a variety of positions to help make the grounds ship shape ahead of this year's games.

In particular, the club is advertising for volunteers on the Pitching In Trident Leagues Volunteer Hub: an online portal which aims to connect football fans and potential volunteers with local clubs like Bognor Regis Town FC.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gibb shared his admiration for the club and its work, praising those who already give up their time to support the community. He said: “The Pitching In initiative is a wonderful scheme to encourage volunteers to help out in small football clubs across the country.

Nick Gibb's visit to Bognor Regis Town Football Club on July 29

“It was good to see the volunteer scheme in action and I hope this will encourage more people to become involved.”

The club is still looking for volunteers to fill a number of roles – from cutting verges, to painting equipment, to watering the pitch.

These volunteers are vital to non-league clubs all over the country, and the Volunteer Hub, organised as part of a multi-million pound investment in grassroots football, makes getting involved easier than ever.

For Bognor Regis Town Football Club secretary Simon Cook, volunteer work is part of what makes local football unique, maintaining the relationship between community and club: “We rely a lot on volunteers to help us run the club. And it’s having members of the community pitch in that makes our club special! I am so proud of what we have created and encourage anyone interested to sign up and get involved.”

Clearly, all that hard work paid off, because The Rocks beat Aveley FC 6-1 to reach the top of the Isthmian League table during an away game on Saturday (August 20), with star player Nathan Odokonyero scoring his second double in a week.