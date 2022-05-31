Nick Gibb MP visits Bognor Regis care home

The MP visited an Aspens care home in the centre of Bognor Regis to find out more about how the charity supports people on the autism spectrum and living with learning disabilities.

Staff at the facility support six adults on the spectrum who also have complex additional needs, and Mr Gibb was impressed by the level of care provided.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was wonderful to meet the dedicated and professional staff who provide help and support to the six residents of the home,” he said.

Nick Gibb speaking to aspens staff about the support they offer adults with learning disabilities

"It really is it really is a warm and comfortable home where the residents can feel safe in a family environment. I also enjoyed meeting some of the residents who are clearly happy living under Aspens’ care.”

The meeting, which took place on May 13, came after Aspens CEO Robbie Shanahan appealed to politicians, commissioners and funders for more funding to help recruit, retain and invest in their skilled workforce of highly-trained keyworkers.

Meeting with Mr Shanahan, alongside regional manager Samantha Fievez, Mr Gibb heard how the Aspens team provides 700,000 hours of care to clients across the south east every year, as well as the range of services they provide, including children and young people’s services, family support, community outreach and day opportunities.

The MP also spoke to Mr Shanahan about the challenges faced by the care home sector, challenges, like funding, recruitment and retention of staff, only exacerbated by the lingering legacy of the pandemic.

It is his hope that, by working with Mr Gibb and other figures in local government, Mr Shanahan can tackle these industry wide issues and spread awareness throughout the community.

"We hope that Mr Gibb will help us to raise awareness about the important issues facing us, and the social care sector as a whole, as we strive for the best possible future for the people we support. he said.

"Working together with local government and politicians will play an absolutely vital part in helping us to achieve our over-arching vision for an inclusive society where every individual on the autism spectrum and with learning disabilities can thrive as part of their local community.”

Read more

13 05 21