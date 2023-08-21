Nick Gibb speaks out after tragic dog attack in Bognor Regis
“I was saddened and deeply troubled by the horrific attack by two Rottweiler dogs on a 77-year-old man in Bognor Regis on Friday morning,” Mr Gibb said.
“I know that the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Bognor Regis will be for this gentleman and his family and praying for a full recovery.“A police investigation is underway and we await its conclusions but we need to take action to ensure that everyone can walk safely in the streets and parks of our town. We cannot allow untethered Rottweiler dogs to roam freely and attack and intimidate residents and their pets.”
The man was sent to hospital after the attack, and armed police were dispatched to kill the two dogs. Since then, police officers have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.