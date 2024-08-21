Night Safety Marshal from Brighton shortlisted in yearly Women in Security Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Night Safety Marshal from Brighton has been shortlisted for a national Women in Security Award.

Debbie Watts, a Night Safety Marshal Team Leader in Brighton, was shortlisted for the award, which celebrates the achievements of women working in the security sector.

“Debbie has worked tirelessly since the Night Safety Marshals launched in August 2022, her compassion, empathy, and ethics are second to none,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Night Safety Marshals work alongside regular police officers to provide an extra layer of security at night, with proactive intervention schemes designed to ensure a safer environment for punters on nights out.

Marshals are in the city centre on Friday and Saturday nights between 8pm-4am. Look out for their high-vis jackets or ask venue staff to reach them on their radio.