Night to Remember returns for 2023 with three new routes supporting Worthing hospice

​​An Upper Beeding newsagent and a family from Worthing are among those signed up for Night to Remember 2023, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice.

Sue Plautz, who owns Beeding News, is a Night to Remember veteran and last took part in 2019. Over the years, she has raised no less than £25,000.

She began supporting the Worthing hospice in 2010 after her late husband, Fred, benefited from its care. This year, she will walk through the night in memory of much-loved friend and colleague Sue Wells, who died in January at the age of 75.

Sue, who will be walking as part of a team, said: "Sue had lived in the village all her life, so she was very well known in the area. She was a much-loved member of the Beeding News team and it will be an honour for the five of us to walk in her memory.

Sue Plautz with a friend at Night to Remember in 2019

"I really enjoyed the atmosphere at the last event and I’m looking forward to trying the new route this year. What I’m most looking forward to, though, is being on solid land – my last fundraising challenge for St Barnabas House was abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower and it was completely terrifying – this will be much more civilised."

It was her 25th anniversary in the shop in 2019 and Sue wanted to raise £100 for every year she had been here. “In the end, I raised double that," she recalled.

Night to Remember takes place on Saturday, June 24, and will celebrate 50 years of St Barnabas House. Find out more at www.stbh.org.uk/nighttoremember

Polly Hearn from Worthing will be donning her walking shoes for her third Night to Remember – and for the first time, her children, aged 11 and 13, will be joining her.

Polly Hearn with her children

Her first walk was in 2011 and she recalls strong winds blowing along Worthing seafront but also the camaraderie, joyful moments and a feeling of accomplishment.

The next time she took part, Polly had first-hand experience of the hospice’s care, as her stepdad, David, went into St Barnabas in the autumn of 2018. Sadly, his condition deteriorated and he died shortly afterwards.

Polly said: "He had a spinal tumour which left him paralysed and initially he went there for respite and symptom management. The care for him and my mum during that time was amazing.

"If you have to lose somebody close to you, there are ways to make it a far more peaceful, positive experience. St Barnabas definitely did that – before, during and after his death.”

Polly wanted to do something to say thank you and recruited her best friend of Emma to do Night to Remember with her in 2019.

She said: "We did the 20km route and it was a brilliant experience. I don't think we stopped talking the whole time! Everyone's got their own story, and everyone supports each other.