Night to Remember walk raises £65,000 for St Barnabas House
This year’s Night to Remember memory walk for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing has so far raised £65,000, with fundraising still coming in.
This money will help to provide support to local people with life-limiting conditions and their families, as they navigate the most difficult of times.
More than 550 walkers took part on 13 July, choosing between three different routes – two, seven-and-a-half, or 15 miles. Along the way, they encountered illuminated trails, music and entertainment – as well as plenty of encouragement and guidance from around 80 volunteers.
Among the participants was Sandra Squires from Broadwater, who was determined to take part despite painful arthritis which makes it hard for her to walk. Sandra’s husband, Matthew, was cared for by the hospice in his final days. “It's so nice to celebrate together the joy our loved ones brought to our lives,” she said. “I’ve volunteered for the past few years, but this year I wanted to walk because I remember how much St Barnabas helped me put my life back together again, and I’m so grateful.
“Without the hospice, I wouldn’t be the strong, confident woman I am now. I can look back at that time and say those people were there when I needed them most.”
A team of eight nurses and healthcare assistants from St Barnabas House were among the walkers. Nurse Theresa Tholanah said: “It means a lot to me to walk alongside families and supporters tonight. Sometimes when we’re caring for them, people see the uniform and think that we’re different from them somehow. And of course we are professionals, but I want them to know that we’re people too. I have also lost loved ones and I know how hard it is.”
St Barnabas House, which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary, provides care to people in the Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield areas. Care extends far beyond the hospice walls, with nurses visiting patients and families at home as well as sharing their expertise with GPs, care homes and local hospitals so that anyone facing life-limiting illness receives the care and support they deserve.
There are also opportunities for patients to meet others who are on a similar journey. They can take part in a range of activities from relaxation and exercise classes to gardening, art, cooking, and talking groups – helping them to live well for longer.
Chief Operating Officer Becki Jupp, who took part in Night to Remember with her family, said: “It costs nearly £10m each year to provide loving hospice care at St Barnabas, with only 22 per cent coming from the government. For the rest, we rely on the generosity of our local community. It’s always humbling to see so many people walking for St Barnabas and we want to thank every one of them, plus our team of volunteers, for making this such an incredible night.”
