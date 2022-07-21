'Nightmare' Henfield dog attack sparks child safety fears

Celia Emmott is calling for police to take action after one of her sheep died and two others were injured during the attack in a field near her home in Henfield.
"I want to get the police to take some action before these dogs kill humans,” she said.
“If my grandchildren were in the field they could well have suffered the same death as the sheep. It is so scary.”
She said the owner of the dogs – ‘large hunting types’ – was in the field with them when the attack happened last week.
She ran out to the field after witnessing the horrific scene through the window of her nearby home.
She said the dogs were not under control.
“When I arrived the owner finally collected the third dog with my help, while a ewe was dying beside me.
"It was a nightmare.”
She later reported the incident to Sussex Police but, she said: “The police seem powerless within their legal capacity."
She said that officers had told her they had asked the dogs’ owners to put muzzles on the animals when they were out.
But, she said, more needed to be done.
She herself has started preparing a project to raise awareness of the dangers of letting dogs loose on farm land.
She is creating an art trail to link with the next lambing season and start of spring walks for dog owners.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Our Rural Crime Team has been dealing with this incident expeditiously.
"We made contact with the victim and have attended to obtain statements and visual evidence.
"A suspect has been identified and interviewed in relation to the incident.
“The force takes all livestock worrying incidents seriously and works with all involved parties to ensure that they can be prevented from occurring in the first instance.
"When they do sadly occur, we use the legislation that is available to us to bring any irresponsible dog owners and walkers to justice.”