Nine arrests at Lewes Bonfire Night

Lewes Bonfire Night saw an estimated 25,000 people turn up, nine of those were arrested by Sussex Police.

The arrests are as follows:

• George Fyffe, 63, unemployed, of Baxter Road, Lewes, was arrested on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly in public. He has since been charged to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 December.

• A 19-year-old woman from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker and obstructing arrest, and was given a community resolution.

• A 16-year-old boy from Uckfield was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in public, and three counts of assault on police. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The remaining suspects were all in custody as of 1am on Wednesday 6 November:

• A 33-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in public.

• A 16-year-old boy from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) and possessing an offensive weapon (a Stanley knife) in public.

• A 53-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

• A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of affray.

• A 25-year-old man from Seaford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.