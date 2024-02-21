Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Globetrotters director Nick Martin said: “We are thrilled to return to be promoting another mini golf event in Horsham. We are now accepting online bookings, and for those looking for the best deal, please use the discount code EASTER-15 to enjoy a 15 per cent discount on all tickets. Hurry, as this offer is available for a limited time only."