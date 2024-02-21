Nine-hole mini golf course to open in Horsham
The around-the-world-themed Globetrotters Easter Mini Golf event will be held at Camping World in Brighton Road from March 16.
The opening coincides with the Camping World Show weekend and will run until April 14. See https://globetrottersgolf.com/globetrotters-winter-whimsy-at-camping-world/
Organisers Globetrotters say: “The event is perfect for friends, families, and adventure seekers alike. This event promises thrills, laughter, and delectable street food delights against the backdrop of early spring vibes.”
Culinary company Wild Cow will be on hand serving street food.
Globetrotters director Nick Martin said: “We are thrilled to return to be promoting another mini golf event in Horsham. We are now accepting online bookings, and for those looking for the best deal, please use the discount code EASTER-15 to enjoy a 15 per cent discount on all tickets. Hurry, as this offer is available for a limited time only."