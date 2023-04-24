Edit Account-Sign Out
Nine homes plan for Woodgate

Plans have been submitted to build nine homes in Woodgate.

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

The dwellings and access are on land west of St John's Close.

In a design and access statement, Henry Adams, on behalf of Briarsgate Homes, said the homes would be built on land that is residential garden and scrubland with access from St John's Close.

The houses would comprise two two bed, five three bed and two four bed properties.

The site of the nine homes planned for WoodgateThe site of the nine homes planned for Woodgate
The site of the nine homes planned for Woodgate

Pre submission consultation had been held with Aldingbourne Parish Council, which raised a number of concerns and led to a reduction from the 10 homes planned previously, and Arun drainage engineer team.

Each of the parish council concerns has been addressed in the statement.

The statement concludes: "The proposal jointly addresses each strand of sustainable development and will provide a high quality residential development within a sustainable location."

To view the plans, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference AL/40/23/PL.

Related topics:Arun District Council