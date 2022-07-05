'No immediate plans' for Horsham road denounced as area's 'most dangerous'

Drivers say that a slip road off the A24 at Horsham is badly designed and an accident waiting to happen.

Signs on the road – at the A24 Highwood Mill junction with the A264 towards Broadbridge Heath – urge drivers to use both lanes.

But confusion is being caused by people in the left lane turning right at the junction roundabout.

The slip road from the A24 junction at Highwood Mill towards Broadbridge Heath

Many have taken to the West Sussex County Times Facebook page to condemn the junction’s design.

But a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said today that no plans for changes were currently being considered.

“The current layout has been in place for some time; it was independently audited for road safety issues following its construction and there are no immediate plans for further action at this location.

"However, the site will continue to be monitored.”

Meanwhile, local residents maintain that the junction is dangerous.

Deborah Allsop said: “It’s horrible, especially for those who don’t know the layout.”

Mike Tunstall added: “The whole of that area’s road layouts are a big mistake.”

Ally Jo said: “Ridiculous. It's not quite as bad if you are local and know the layout but very confusing for others.

"It goes against the normal way of using roundabouts and I think it needs to be changed.”

Katherine Hudson said: “I gather whoever designed these junctions and mini roundabouts and slip road don't drive, death trap waiting to happen."

Sarah Louise added: “You can use both lanes to turn right, but most don't read and panic.

"They all sit in the right lane then swerve over to the left as they go round the roundabout.”

Gary Taylor said: “It can be a bit worrying when I have used the left lane to turn right as I’m just waiting for someone to blast their horn or run into me.