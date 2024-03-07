Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Public toilets by the pier had been closed previously by the council following ‘significant vandalism’ and the council has said that ‘discussions are underway about how best to operate these facilities going forward.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “We understand how important public toilets are to many residents and thousands of visitors to the town.

“However, regrettably they are also often targeted by vandals and anti-social behaviour.

“At a time when council finances are stretched like never before due to costs associated with homelessness and temporary accommodation, we are having to review all services and how they are provided.

“Regarding public toilets, discussions are underway about how best to operate these facilities going forward and we hope to share more details soon.

“While there are no immediate plans to open the toilets at the pier, the seafront public toilets at the Bandstand, Holywell and Langney Point are open."

Non-profit group The Friends of Eastbourne Seafront however believe that the council’s reasoning for the closure is a ‘disgrace’.

A spokesperson for the group said: "This is a disgrace. This is the busiest part of the seafront, it’s where coaches drop off, Dotto and the open top bus operate from and to have no public toilets available and to expect the elderly or children or anyone else to walk to the Bandstand or Langley Point is awful.

"The toilet at Fisherman’s Green is not mentioned? Is that next for closure?