No live entertainment for Christmas light switch on in Chichester as wet weather scuppers weekend plans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Christmas light switch-on will still take place on Saturday (November 23), the BID has confirmed, but plans for live music and a countdown ceremony have been cancelled due to concerns for resident’s safety. Fortunately, however, the afterparty is still on with mulled wine, mince pies and more available at participating bars and clubs throughout the city from 5pm. Free parking will still be available from the Avenue De Chartres car park from 4pm.
The Christmas Tree Stroll, which highlights seven unique Christmas tree sculptures designed by local artists, will now launch on November 29, instead of this weekend, and Saturday’s pop-up food event has been cancelled outright, alongside this Sunday’s Cross Market and More event.
A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said officers were ‘disappointed’ to cancel, adding: “These decisions are never taken lightly by the organisers but we must always put people’s safety first. Please keep checking our social media channels and also the Chichester BID facebook page for updates and further information.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.