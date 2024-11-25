'No More Violence Against Women': Torchlit vigil to be held in Horsham

Members of West Sussex Women’s Institute are staging a torchlit vigil in Horsham tonight (November 25) in support of a ‘No More Violence Against Women’ campaign.

The United Nations has decreed that there will be 16 days of activism against gender based violence from today (November 25) until International Human Rights Day on December 10.

The vigil being held tonight – at the bandstand in Horsham’s Carfax from 6pm-7pm – will be the first day of WI action. On display will be bunting with the names of women in Sussex who, in the past five years, have died as a result of violence.

On Saturday November 30 West Sussex WI will have a stall in the Carfax and they will be handing out white ribbon awareness bows as a sign of the campaign.