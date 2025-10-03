'No one will go running on their own' - Bognor community group launches safety campaign amid rising reports of harassment

A women’s running group in Bognor Regis has launched a safety campaign after multiple members reported harassment and intimidation, while running locally – including serious incidents of flashing and being followed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded earlier this year by local runner Sophie Louise, It’s Run By Her began as a WhatsApp chat for a few friends who felt anxious about joining larger, male-dominated running clubs.

Sophie, who juggles a full-time job and two children, wanted to help a few friends feel more confident about getting into running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few months later – thanks to word of mouth and social media – the group has expanded to nearly 70 members, with a focus on creating a safe, inclusive space for women of all abilities to enjoy running together. But as the group has grown, so too have the stories of unwanted attention and threatening behaviour.

Thanks to word of mouth and social media, the It's Run By Her group has expanded to nearly 70 members, with a focus on creating a safe, inclusive space for women of all abilities to enjoy running together. Photo: Sophie Louise

"I can't tell you one person in that group that will go running on their own now,” Sophie said.

“One of the worst incidents happened right after a 12K run.

“We’d finished at West Park, and one of the girls went to her car to get her water bottle. A man in the car next to her got out, pulled his trousers down, and took a photo of himself. We called the police – he was still in the car – but after 45 minutes no one came.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other members have reported being catcalled at from passing cars, filmed by strangers, and feeling unsafe running even in daylight hours.

Thanks to word of mouth and social media, the It's Run By Her group has expanded to nearly 70 members, with a focus on creating a safe, inclusive space for women of all abilities to enjoy running together. Photo: Sophie Louise

“We’re not saying everyone who catcalls has done it to cause us harm in any way,” Sophie said.

"They're not necessarily aware how it does impact us and that actually we would turn around and probably go home because it would make us feel uncomfortable.”

Polls shared on the group’s social media echoed those fears. Of nearly 100 respondents, the majority said they would not feel safe running locally after dark – and some even avoided running alone during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the key issues raised by the group is poor street lighting, particularly along Bognor seafront.

Thanks to word of mouth and social media, the It's Run By Her group has expanded to nearly 70 members, with a focus on creating a safe, inclusive space for women of all abilities to enjoy running together. Photo: Sophie Louise

"When you're running down the seafront, which we would say is the safest place for us to run at the moment, you can't see anything,” Sophie said. “That’s dangerous not just for runners, but anyone walking there.

“The quality of lighting here is especially important to us. The lights are generally good from Waverley down near Butlin’s, this is a 1.5/2k stretch. But beyond Butlins heading towards the Lobster Pot area into Felpham it becomes extremely dark – to the point where you can barely see in front of you.

"There is minimal lighting and we believe the lights that are there may be sensor-controlled, but when running there this morning they appeared extremely dim, offering very little visibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These areas that become poorly lit are also not alongside a road or public facilities, which makes the risks higher as visibility is far more difficult. A lot of the experiences and incidents that have happened have been along the seafront and West Park area, including during the day.

Thanks to word of mouth and social media, the It's Run By Her group has expanded to nearly 70 members, with a focus on creating a safe, inclusive space for women of all abilities to enjoy running together. Photo: Sophie Louise

"So the poor lighting is just one factor we need to consider in improving safety as well as street safety support from the police, due to members of the public being heavily intoxicated within these areas.

"We feel confined to running in certain areas due to the fact that there are very few routes with street lighting."

With the nights drawing in, Sophie and the group have now launched a campaign, aimed at raising awareness and pushing for practical solutions to make the area safer for all runners and walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Safer Steps community run will take place at West Park at 7pm on Wednesday, October 8. There will be a ‘post-run discussion’ at The Waverley Pub, in Marine Drive West.

Open to all – including male runners and allies – the event aims to bring people together for a group jog, walk or run, and to spark open conversations about personal safety, lighting, policing, and how harassment is affecting well-being.

The event will include: a community run/jog/walk with glow sticks; an opportunity to share about what it’s like for women to run alone; and open conversations about how darker nights impact routines, wellbeing, and freedom.

Thanks to word of mouth and social media, the It's Run By Her group has expanded to nearly 70 members, with a focus on creating a safe, inclusive space for women of all abilities to enjoy running together. Photo: Sophie Louise

Sophie said: "Our aim is to gather feedback to share with Sussex Police and the council on solutions such as better street lighting, safer routes, and patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had a huge response already, with over 150 people confirmed to attend the event, which is free – and brilliant support from My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre, as well as running groups Tone Zone Runners, URY Runners, and EBC Runners.

"I think the more we've been talking about it, the more we're understanding that actually men aren't feeling that safe locally either to run. And we just really want to kind of collect community feedback on what others feel could help improve the safety in our area and open that conversation.”

Sophie confirmed that the neighbourhood policing team has now engaged with the campaign and plans to attend the event.

Sussex Police chief inspector, William Keating-Jones, said the force remains ‘committed to ensuring’ that ‘everyone in the Bognor Regis community feels safe and supported’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are aware of the recent reports of harassment and intimidation affecting members of the group, and we take these incidents very seriously. No one should feel unsafe while exercising in public spaces.

“When responding to all reported incidents the timeliness of the police response is based on the threat, harm and risk associated with each individual call for service, this can sometimes lead to a delay in attendance due to more urgent reports being attended first.

“The local neighbourhood policing team is actively engaging with the community to address these concerns. Officers will be attending the engagement event at West Park on Wednesday, October 8, to listen to residents, offer reassurance, and discuss practical steps to improve safety in the area.

"We encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak with our officers during the event or contact us directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also continually review patrol patterns and work closely with partners to explore possible improvements such as CCTV, enhanced lighting and increased visibility in key areas.

“We urge anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious or criminal behaviour to report it immediately online or by calling 101. In emergencies, always call 999.”

Meanwhile, Arun District Council said it will ‘work alongside’ the police and the running group to ‘support in any way we can’.

"Where we are responsible for any lighting, our teams will review any locations of concern to confirm if any changes can be made,” a spokesperson for the council added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hadn’t been sighted on this situation, but we will be reaching out to the neighbourhood policing team to understand how we can support.”

West Sussex County Council said it maintains the lighting equipment on the promenade under a contract with Arun District Council. This involves routine maintenance and fault repairs. However, decisions about installing or upgrading lighting ‘lie with the owning authority’, the county council said.

For more information, and to register for the community event on October 8, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-steps-community-run-tickets-1645290701779