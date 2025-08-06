No plans to sell-off Hastings allotments says Council

Following recent news that the Housing Secretary has given councils permission to sell off their allotment sites, Hastings Borough Council would like to reassure residents that there are no plans to sell any of the borough’s allotments.

Cllr Julia Hilton, deputy leader of the council, said: “We fully recognise the great benefits these spaces provide to people, from promoting physical activity and wellbeing, to supporting social connections and offering the chance to access fresh, locally grown produce. “With 13 council-managed sites covering more than 30 acres, our allotments are a valued part of community life, and demand for these spaces remains high with over 500 people currently on the waiting list. This administration will not be selling off any allotment sites, and the Hastings Local Plan recognises their value and resists the loss of them." You can find out more about these allotments and register your interest for a site at www.hastings.gov.uk/parks_gardens_allotments/allotments/.

Hastings Greens also issued a statement to say: “In Hastings, the Green-led administration is actively protecting and expanding access to growing spaces. We’re proud of that.

"Allotments are not “spare land”. They’re vital for food security; mental health; climate resilience and community building. The Greens will protect and grow them, not quietly sign them away. “Councils are under constant pressure to meet Government housing targets, balance their books despite Government underfunding, and meet the needs of their residents. The pressure is on in all directions.”