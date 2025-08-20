'No point' arresting shoplifters if courts set them free, Sussex Police chief says

Image: Katy Bourne PCC

Katy Bourne, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Sussex, wrote that some thieves “feel they can rob shops with impunity” in a Daily Telegraph column published last week.

The national lead for shoplifting at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Bourne wrote that robust police intervention and ‘meaningful’ criminal justice measures are the only things that can prevent chronic reoffending.

"People have got to know that they’re going to get caught and that there’s a meaningful deterrent when they do it. There is no point arresting shoplifters if there is no effective deterrent.

"If prison is not an option — and I think it should be but at the moment it clearly isn’t as there are no places — then we’ve got to find credible alternatives.”

She went on to say that Sussex will see the first ever electronic tagging scheme for repeat shoplifters, and the police force will work with the courts on best practice for issuing and properly monitoring the tags, adding that she was pleased to see police forces across the UK – including Sussex – rolling out live facial recognition cameras in specially-adapted police vans.