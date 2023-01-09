No reopening date is yet on the cards for a major South Downs road which has been shut for almost two weeks following a landslide.

The A29 London Road in Pulborough was closed on December 28 when mud and debris fell from an embankment onto the carriageway.

Residents have since reported mayhem – ‘a living hell’ – in the village with drivers using narrow residential roads as cut-throughs. And they say increasing numbers of potholes are emerging on the roads because of the influx of extra traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said today (Monday) that it was not yet possible to say when the road would be reopened.

The A29 London Road in Pulborough has been shut since December 28 following a landslide. Pic S Robards SR2301031

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Highways teams continue to work hard to progress a solution so that this stretch of the A29 at Pulborough can be reopened as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“The landslide occurred at the narrowest part of the A29, where both sides are flanked by steep embankments, all of which are privately owned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Safety is always our top priority and geotechnical experts have assessed the embankments along this section of the A29 and advised it is not safe to reopen the road to vehicles and pedestrians.

“We cannot currently advise on timescales for reopening as the assessments, investigations and solutions are complex and involve our continuing dialogue with the landowners involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile, we have improved the diversion route signage, including electronic signs at key locations, and would reiterate our appeal to road users to please use the signed diversion route and take heed of the ‘road closed’ signs and barriers which are there for everyone’s safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents are always urged to please report any pothole concerns direct to our Highways team, which can be done via: Road and cycle path faults (including potholes) ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the landslide, residents have reported frequently gridlocked roads in New Place Road, Broomers Hill, Link Lane and Rectory Lane with drivers tooting horns, revving engines and shouting abuse.