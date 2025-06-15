No trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport on July 13 due to 'urgent' repair work
No trains will run between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport on July 13, due to urgent repair work, Thameslink has said.
The lines will be closed for the whole day and, although details of the service plan are still being finalised, Thameslink has offered customers the following advice:
- Customers travelling between London and Gatwick Airport should use Southern trains between London Victoria and East Grinstead for frequent bus services between East Grinstead and Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges.
- Customers travelling between London and the South Coast should use train services to/from East Grinstead, where replacement bus services will be running to/from Three Bridges for onward journeys.
- Direct Southern trains will also run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport, via an alternative route. Please note, this alternative route will take considerably longer than the usual service between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport, so please plan ahead and leave plenty of time to reach the airport.
- Replacement buses will run between East Croydon and Redhill / Tattenham Corner and between Redhill and Tonbridge.
- Journey times will be extended when using replacement buses. Buses will be limited, and queuing systems will be in place. You may not be able to board your chosen service, so please leave plenty of time for your journey.