No trains running between Crowborough and Uckfield due to signalling fault

No trains are running between Crowborough and Uckfield this morning due to a signalling fault on the line, Southern Rail has said.

Addressing customers in an update on X, formerly Twitter, this morning (February 26), a spokesperson for the company said “trains which usually run on the route from Uckfield to London Bridge, will start from Crowborough instead.

"Buxted and Uckfield stations will not be served and if you are travelling to/from these stations, you will need to use an alternative route.”

Doing so might extent your journey time by up to half an hour, the company has said, so customers are advised to leave extra time to complete their journey.

In order to keep customers on the move, tickets are being accepted on the following services:

Compass Buses;

31/31A/31B between Uckfield and Haywards Heath

228 between Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells

261 between Uckfield and East Grinstead

Brighton & Hove Buses regency;

29/29A/29B/29X between Lewes, Uckfield, Buxted, Crowborough, Eridge, and Tunbridge Wells

Alternative Southern services between Tonbridge/East Grinstead/Haywards Heath and London

Alternative routes

London Underground via any reasonable route

Southeastern between Tonbridge/Tunbridge Wells and London

Rail replacement buses are now also in place across the route, Southern Railway has confirmed.