No trains running between Crowborough and Uckfield due to signalling fault

By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Feb 2025, 08:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

No trains are running between Crowborough and Uckfield this morning due to a signalling fault on the line, Southern Rail has said.

Addressing customers in an update on X, formerly Twitter, this morning (February 26), a spokesperson for the company said “trains which usually run on the route from Uckfield to London Bridge, will start from Crowborough instead.

"Buxted and Uckfield stations will not be served and if you are travelling to/from these stations, you will need to use an alternative route.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doing so might extent your journey time by up to half an hour, the company has said, so customers are advised to leave extra time to complete their journey.

Railway newsRailway news
Railway news

In order to keep customers on the move, tickets are being accepted on the following services:

Compass Buses;

  • 31/31A/31B between Uckfield and Haywards Heath
  • 228 between Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells
  • 261 between Uckfield and East Grinstead

Brighton & Hove Buses regency;

  • 29/29A/29B/29X between Lewes, Uckfield, Buxted, Crowborough, Eridge, and Tunbridge Wells
  • Alternative Southern services between Tonbridge/East Grinstead/Haywards Heath and London

Alternative routes

  • London Underground via any reasonable route
  • Southeastern between Tonbridge/Tunbridge Wells and London

Rail replacement buses are now also in place across the route, Southern Railway has confirmed.

Related topics:UckfieldCrowboroughSouthern RailTwitterBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice