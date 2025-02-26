No trains running between Crowborough and Uckfield due to signalling fault
Addressing customers in an update on X, formerly Twitter, this morning (February 26), a spokesperson for the company said “trains which usually run on the route from Uckfield to London Bridge, will start from Crowborough instead.
"Buxted and Uckfield stations will not be served and if you are travelling to/from these stations, you will need to use an alternative route.”
Doing so might extent your journey time by up to half an hour, the company has said, so customers are advised to leave extra time to complete their journey.
In order to keep customers on the move, tickets are being accepted on the following services:
Compass Buses;
- 31/31A/31B between Uckfield and Haywards Heath
- 228 between Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells
- 261 between Uckfield and East Grinstead
Brighton & Hove Buses regency;
- 29/29A/29B/29X between Lewes, Uckfield, Buxted, Crowborough, Eridge, and Tunbridge Wells
- Alternative Southern services between Tonbridge/East Grinstead/Haywards Heath and London
Alternative routes
- London Underground via any reasonable route
- Southeastern between Tonbridge/Tunbridge Wells and London
Rail replacement buses are now also in place across the route, Southern Railway has confirmed.
