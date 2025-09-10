'Noddy Fest' in Chichester is a paw-dropping success

More than 700 people attended this year's show.

Mount Noddy’s yearly dog show was a smash hit over the weekend, pulling in more than 700 people and their dogs.

Taking place on September 6, pooches and their owners competed for top-billing across 18 ring classes throughout the day, including: ‘The Most Expressive Eyes’ to ‘Most Fabulous Female or Lad, Best Rescue, Golden Oldie and Pawsome Puppy and ‘Fastest time’ rounds in the Agility Paddock, meaning there was something of every dog, no matter their shape, size or breed, to take part in.

First place winners were eligible for free entry into the final event of this year’s Noddy Fest ‘Top Dog of the Day’, but it was 14-year-old Jess Graham and her working Cocker Spaniel Lucy who came out on top.

"“Lucky has always been and will be my best friend,” Jess said. “I honestly entered the show with absolutely no expectations as she has never been in that sort of environment before. To hear my name be announced at the end I told myself there must be another Jess it can't be me, but when Lucky's name followed, I knew it was us! From having no expectations at all to winning ‘Top Dog of the Day’, I'm so beyond proud of her and it will be a lifelong memory.

Jess and Lucky - photo: Mount Noddy.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the Mount Noddy team, who were so welcoming and have the most loving hearts. They deserve huge praise for all the time and work they put into helping all the animals”.

Alongside the shows, there were cooling splash pools for the dogs, food and drink from the Mount Noddy Tea Tent and a chance to pick up some pre-loved doggy goods at the onsite shop.

Meanwhile, 66 dogs took part in a ‘Have a Go’ session in the centre’s fully-equipped agility paddock. Cruizer, owned by Jana Langley, won first place for best time after blitzing through the course in just 33 seconds.

"Last year we rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed 353 cats and dogs and this year todate, we have rescued 314 cats and dogs,” an RSPCA spokesperson said, reflecting on the event. “It costs £2,466 a day to operate Mount Noddy Animal Centre. With the help of our sponsors and supporters on the day we raised an amazing £10,553.62 gross and net profit of £7,370.41, vital funds that will go towards the care of Mount Noddy cats and dogs until we find them their forever homes. We are grateful to the following companies and individuals who sponsored the day.”

To find out more about Mount Noddy and donate to their vital work, visit https://rspcasussexwest.org.uk/.