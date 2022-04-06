Nominate your Hastings heroes for life-size steel statue

The national active travel charity, Sustrans, is building a new steel figure as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Nominations are open until April 11 at 23:59 for local residents to have their say on who they would like to see immortalised in steel along their local National Cycle Route.

Sarah Leeming, interim director for the south of England at Sustrans, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that the National Cycle Network continues to enable as many people as possible to walk, wheel, cycle, and run, and that we celebrate our local communities, cultures, and heritage on the routes.

Sustrans, a national charity focused on making it easier for people to walk and cycle, is installing a series of new artworks along England’s National Cycle Network as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. SUS-220318-104534001

“We’re thrilled to be inviting the public once again to have their say on who the new figures will represent.

“Nominating is simple and takes just a few minutes, but will provide us with valuable insight on who our local communities feel would be most deserving of this special recognition.”

The steel figures will represent the positive impact individuals have had to their hometowns over the last 70 years - from famed authors and Olympians, to celebrities, businesspeople and pillars of the community.

More than 250 of the life-sized figures have already been installed across the length and breadth of the UK and have each been designed and fabricated using corten steel by the renowned artist Katy Hallett.

Existing figures in the Southern region include Hannah Moore on the Bristol to Nailsea route, Richard ‘Boyley’ Ball close to Bristol, and Jane Austen in Southampton.

Sustrans is custodian of the National Cycle Network which spans 12,000 miles of signed cycling routes, including over 5,000 miles of traffic-free paths.

Nominations can be made at Sustrans website.

Nominations for the Portrait Benches will be reviewed by Sustrans alongside dedicated partners, with each confirmed figure agreed on and the final design approved. Renowned artist Katy Hallett will fabricate each piece, with official installation and unveiling to be carried out later this year.

