The vacancies are for one seat for the North Ward and another for the South Ward.

The nomination period begun on Friday, March 4 and will close at 4pm on Friday, March 11.

Any person wishing to stand as a candidate can obtain nomination documents from the Chichester District Council elections office by calling: 01243 521010, or by emailing: [email protected]

Candidates are being sought to fill two councillor vacancies at Selsey Town Council.

Nomination papers must be submitted, by hand, to the returning officer at the district council, and must be received by 4pm on Friday, March 11.

If contested, the by-elections will take place on Thursday, April 7. The successful candidates will serve on the town council until May, 2023.

The polling stations to be used for the by-elections will be: Selsey Community Leisure Centre, Manor Road; and Selsey Town Council, High Street.

The hours of polling will be from 7am until 10pm.