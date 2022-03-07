The vacancies are for one seat for the North Ward and another for the South Ward.
The nomination period begun on Friday, March 4 and will close at 4pm on Friday, March 11.
Any person wishing to stand as a candidate can obtain nomination documents from the Chichester District Council elections office by calling: 01243 521010, or by emailing: [email protected]
Nomination papers must be submitted, by hand, to the returning officer at the district council, and must be received by 4pm on Friday, March 11.
If contested, the by-elections will take place on Thursday, April 7. The successful candidates will serve on the town council until May, 2023.
The polling stations to be used for the by-elections will be: Selsey Community Leisure Centre, Manor Road; and Selsey Town Council, High Street.
The hours of polling will be from 7am until 10pm.
For more information, please visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/elections.