Normandy food festival takes place in Hastings Old Town this week

The Normandy Food Tour will see the best food, drink and music from our closest French neighbours on offer at the Stade Open Space on Friday April 29 from 12 noon - 7pm.

The tour will be a celebration of the towns’ shared historic significance with Normandy along with an occasion to enjoy the region’s food and drink along with live music from the Carpanorama music bus.

A demo stage, hosted by food festival favourite Nigel Barden, will see a schedule of fabulous French and local chefs, including Clementine Yonnet and François Eustace, cook up traditional and innovative cuisine including ‘Escalope à la Normande’, Teurgoule rice pudding along with the universally loved brioche.

Street food festival on the Stade Open Space. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-180520-074339001

Free to attend masterclassses will cover cidre, calvados, cheese and sweets and a cheese tasting will tick off classics like Camembert, Neufchatel and Isigny Mimolette.

Normandy food trucks will be serving up tasty sweet and savoury dishes.

Normandy Truck 76 marries the finest Normandy beef with creamy Camembert served up in a soft bun. Le Fish Truck will be serving up shucking fresh seafood.

There will also be a 70 minute live french music show with musicians performing on top of a music truck.

