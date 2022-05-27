Norse Atlantic Airways have today opened ticket sales for flights between London Gatwick and New York, on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers looking to book great value flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK.

"Customers now have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice and flexibility.”

The daily flight will depart from London at 1pm and arrive in New York at 3:55pm local time.

The first flight departing London Gatwick to New York (JFK) will take place on August 12, 2022, with fares starting from £255 return.

The return departs New York at 5:55pm and lands in London Gatwick at 6:20am local time the following day.

Norse Atlantic will offer a daily service between the UK and the US, the airline said other US destinations will be announced soon.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways to Gatwick. It’s always great to see a new tail on the airfield but the arrival of a new airline following the turbulent past two years for the industry, and one that will be offering fantastic long-haul routes across the Atlantic, is particularly exciting news.

"Passengers across London and the South East will now be able to benefit from another transatlantic service from Gatwick, with Norse offering excellent value for money for those flying out for a dream holiday, or important business trip, to New York, one of the world’s most famous and dynamic cities.”

Temporarily from August and throughout the summer Norse Atlantic will also operate flights between London Gatwick and Oslo.

The daily morning flights between London and Oslo are available to book now with fares from £41 one way including taxes.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a range of fares – Light, Classic and Plus – that reflect the way that they want to travel.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance.

