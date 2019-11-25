North Chailey celebrant ‘humbled’ to be in running for wedding award

A North Chailey celebrant has been announced as a regional finalist for a national wedding award.

Alex Harrison specialises in unique ceremonies for weddings and funerals.

Alex has been nominated for an award

She was nominated by her clients as Celebrant of the Year in the regional finals of the 2020 Wedding Industry Awards.

Alex, who is originally from Hartfield, East Sussex, said: “Leading someone’s civil ceremony is a huge thing, a privilege.

“My favourite thing about being a celebrant is the construction of a small piece of theatre.

“The whole thing has to flow – you’re telling the story about the couple.”

As more couples and families opted for a more personal service than the traditional offering, Alex saw her business – founded in 2017 – grow.

She said: “So many people still do not realise that a celebrant ceremony is an option – and gives so much more flexibility in the whole ceremony.

“Clients are realising that they have a choice in what they want, and they want to have a ceremony that reflects them as people.

“As a celebrant I am not restricted to any content or symbolic actions – or even where the ceremony takes place which gives us so much freedom to create exactly what our couples want.

“I love coming up with symbolic elements which reflect the couple.”

Alex said she was ‘humbled’ to be named as a regional finalist in the awards, voting for which is based on quality of reviews.

“The wedding industry is quite seasonal so, as a new business in an increasingly popular market, I am excited about being nominated after only my second season,” she said.

The regional awards ceremony will be held on Monday (November 25) at Field Place Manor House and Barns near Worthing.