North Mill Bridge repair pushed back due to stone delivery delays

Photos: Eddie Mitchell

Urgent repairs to North Mill Bridge, in Midhurst, have been pushed back thanks to a ‘slight delay’ in the delivery of stones, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said.

The historic bridge was damaged in January this year, during a road traffic incident involving the driver of a Ford Transit Van. Although the site was cleared and made safe relatively quickly, the incident dislodged some of the bridge’s stone, which now needs to be replaced. But, since the bridge is listed and broadly considered a historical asset, any replacement must be like for like.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council now says the vital new stones won’t be delivered until March 20, with the rest coming through on the week commencing March 24.

"The quarry understands the importance of the works but they have to specifically dress, (cut and face), the stone for each of the individual elements of the structure once it has been quarried,” a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council told County Councillor Tom Richardson. “The stone mason is ready to go as soon as the stone is on site.”

Addressing residents on Facebook, councillor Richardson added: “Highways have also said that changes to the road markings and signage will be coordinated with the bridge works to remove the need for any further traffic management or closures. The road will remain open as it is currently during the repair works and should only need to be closed for a short time for the removal of the concrete blocks and traffic management equipment.”