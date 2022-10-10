Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North Mundham school presented with money following Gala success

A North Mundham school was presented with money raised from the success of the 2022 Mundham and District Gala.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:54 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:54 am
Mrs Zoe Gordon, head teacher of North Mundham Primary School, Toby and Hannah, year 6 pupils, and Mr Peter Theobald
Mrs Zoe Gordon, head teacher of North Mundham Primary School, Toby and Hannah, year 6 pupils, and Mr Peter Theobald

North Mundham Primary School received the cheque on Tuesday, October 4 by the Plant Stall team from the Gala held in July.

The stall holders chose what organisation should benefit from their hardwork and Mr Peter Theobald, a retired Music Teacher, decided that the Plant Stall, which he organised with his wife, Frances, should benefit musical activities in North Mundham Primary School.

The Plant Stall raised £702, which was presented to the school in an assembly at the school.

Most Popular

Mr Theobald handed a large box to two year 6 pupils, Hannah and Toby, and after they had opened smaller envelopes they discovered the £702.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Head Teacher, Mrs Zoe Gordon thanked Mr Theobald and the Mundham and District Gala for their generosity and said that the money would be put to very good use.