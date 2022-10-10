North Mundham school presented with money following Gala success
A North Mundham school was presented with money raised from the success of the 2022 Mundham and District Gala.
North Mundham Primary School received the cheque on Tuesday, October 4 by the Plant Stall team from the Gala held in July.
The stall holders chose what organisation should benefit from their hardwork and Mr Peter Theobald, a retired Music Teacher, decided that the Plant Stall, which he organised with his wife, Frances, should benefit musical activities in North Mundham Primary School.
The Plant Stall raised £702, which was presented to the school in an assembly at the school.
Mr Theobald handed a large box to two year 6 pupils, Hannah and Toby, and after they had opened smaller envelopes they discovered the £702.
Head Teacher, Mrs Zoe Gordon thanked Mr Theobald and the Mundham and District Gala for their generosity and said that the money would be put to very good use.