North Mundham school presented with money following Gala success

Mrs Zoe Gordon, head teacher of North Mundham Primary School, Toby and Hannah, year 6 pupils, and Mr Peter Theobald

North Mundham Primary School received the cheque on Tuesday, October 4 by the Plant Stall team from the Gala held in July.

The stall holders chose what organisation should benefit from their hardwork and Mr Peter Theobald, a retired Music Teacher, decided that the Plant Stall, which he organised with his wife, Frances, should benefit musical activities in North Mundham Primary School.

The Plant Stall raised £702, which was presented to the school in an assembly at the school.

Mr Theobald handed a large box to two year 6 pupils, Hannah and Toby, and after they had opened smaller envelopes they discovered the £702.

