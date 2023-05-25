Edit Account-Sign Out
North Street: Scaffolding starts taking place on fire-damaged Midhurst building

Scaffolding works are taking place as engineers work to shore up an historic fire-damaged building in Midhurst.
By Joe Stack
Published 25th May 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:07 BST

Specially designed scaffolding are being put in place today (Thursday, May 25) to shore up the listed buildings that were severely damaged when a huge fire broke out on March 15.

North Street, which is a vital artery for the town’s businesses, has been shut ever since – a source of huge frustration for business owners, some one whom have seen a reduction in as much as 90 per cent of revenue.

Support scaffolding is being installed to support the facades of both listed buildings, as well as to the flank wall of the Angel Inn. A number of chimneys also have to be demolished or removed down to a safe height as they are at risk of uncontrolled collapse, South Downs National Park said.

Angel Inn Hotel after the fireAngel Inn Hotel after the fire
Angel Inn Hotel after the fire

The seven-week programme, which began on Monday May 15, is ‘on track’ SDNP said, adding “We will continue to provide weekly updates on progress. Once the work is completed, we will hand over to West Sussex County Council, as the Highways Authority, to reopen the road.

“We have produced an FAQs specifically around the shoring up work and this can be found at www.southdowns.gov.uk/midhurst-fire-updates/.”

If the seven-week programme remains on track, the works should be complete by early July.

The multi-agency recovery group has also created a more detailed FAQs, prepared by Chichester District Council which includes information about business support and highways issues.

The FAQs can be found here: www.chichester.gov.uk/article/37648/Midhurst-fire-Frequently-asked-questions.

