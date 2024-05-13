On Friday (May 10) night, UK residents were in for a real treat. A fantastic show of Northern Lights could be seen across the UK, including Eastbourne.

The Met Office said they were more likely to have been seen in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern parts of England – but they were visible across the UK, including the south coast of England. It has been described by experts as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years.

It has been described by experts as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a rare solar storm warning – and such storms increase the chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

1 . Northern Lights in Sussex: Eight stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis in Eastbourne Northern Lights in Sussex: Eight stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis in Eastbourne Photo: Allen Taylor

2 . Northern Lights in Sussex: Eight stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis in Eastbourne Northern Lights in Sussex: Eight stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis in Eastbourne Photo: Allen Taylor

3 . Northern Lights in Sussex: Eight stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis in Eastbourne Northern Lights in Sussex: Eight stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis in Eastbourne Photo: Allen Taylor