Northern Lights: Stunning photos show the Aurora Borealis in and around Eastbourne

Published 11th Oct 2024
Residents in and around Eastbourne were treated to a dazzling display as the Northern Lights lit up the sky last night (Thursday, October 10).

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – were once again visible over many parts of the UK last night.

Thank you to our readers for sending in these stunning photos.

The Northern Lights appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms – the Met Office said there was a ‘severe’ one due to reach Earth overnight on October 10.

Photo by Emma Royston

Photo by Anita MacDonald

Photo by Rosie Broadley

Hailsham. Photo by Stuart Jenner

