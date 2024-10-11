The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – were once again visible over many parts of the UK last night.

Thank you to our readers for sending in these stunning photos.

The Northern Lights appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms – the Met Office said there was a ‘severe’ one due to reach Earth overnight on October 10.

1 . Northern Lights: Stunning photos show the Aurora Borealis in and around Eastbourne Photo by Emma Royston Photo: Emma Royston

2 . Northern Lights: Stunning photos show the Aurora Borealis in and around Eastbourne Photo by Anita MacDonald Photo: Anita MacDonald

3 . Northern Lights: Stunning photos show the Aurora Borealis in and around Eastbourne Photo by Rosie Broadley Photo: Rosie Broadley