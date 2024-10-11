Northern Lights: Stunning photos show the Aurora Borealis in and around Worthing, Adur and Arun

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:19 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 12:25 BST
Residents in and around Worthing, Adur and Arun, were treated to a dazzling display as the Northern Lights lit up the sky last night (Thursday, October 10).

A fantastic show of Northern Lights could be seen across the UK and gave Sussex residents a real treat.

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet. The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms, of which the Met Office said there was a ‘severe’ one due to reach Earth overnight on 10 October.

People are advised to use a long exposure camera to capture the auroras, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye. Night mode on mobile phones also work.

SussexWorld readers and photographers have been sending in their pictures and posting on social media – here is a selection from Worthing, Adur and Arun.

Thank you to our readers for sending in these stunning photos.

This photo was taken in the back garden of a home in Goring-by-Sea

1. Northern Lights in Sussex

This photo was taken in the back garden of a home in Goring-by-Sea Photo: Sue Gregory

This photo from taken from a back garden in Findon

2. Northern Lights in Sussex

This photo from taken from a back garden in Findon Photo: Elaine Dibben

This photo was captured in West Worthing

3. Northern Lights in Sussex

This photo was captured in West Worthing Photo: David Meechan

This picture was taken in Patching

4. Northern Lights in Sussex

This picture was taken in Patching Photo: Abigail Corcoran-Green

