A fantastic show of Northern Lights could be seen across the UK and gave Sussex residents a real treat.

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet. The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms, of which the Met Office said there was a ‘severe’ one due to reach Earth overnight on 10 October.

People are advised to use a long exposure camera to capture the auroras, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye. Night mode on mobile phones also work.

SussexWorld readers and photographers have been sending in their pictures and posting on social media – here is a selection from Worthing, Adur and Arun.

Thank you to our readers for sending in these stunning photos.

1 . Northern Lights in Sussex This photo was taken in the back garden of a home in Goring-by-Sea Photo: Sue Gregory

2 . Northern Lights in Sussex This photo from taken from a back garden in Findon Photo: Elaine Dibben

3 . Northern Lights in Sussex This photo was captured in West Worthing Photo: David Meechan