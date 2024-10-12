Northern Lights: Stunning pictures show the aurora borealis light up the Horsham night sky

By Matt Pole
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:56 GMT
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 23:03 GMT
Readers in Horsham District have shared their stunning pictures of the Northern Lights that lit up the sky above town last night (Thursday, October 10).

The dazzling display provided a fantastic show for residents.

The Northern Lights could be seen across the UK throughout the night.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms, of which the Met Office said there was a ‘severe’ one due to reach Earth overnight on October 10.

