The dazzling display provided a fantastic show for residents.
The Northern Lights could be seen across the UK throughout the night.
The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.
The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms, of which the Met Office said there was a ‘severe’ one due to reach Earth overnight on October 10.
1.
The Northern Lights captured in Horsham District Photo: Steve Light
2.
The Northern Lights captured in Horsham District Photo: Jo Pratt
3.
The Northern Lights captured in Horsham District Photo: Jo Pratt
4.
The Northern Lights captured in Horsham District Photo: Sarah Butler
