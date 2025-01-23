Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Citizens Advice Eastbourne has called for ‘immediate and decisive action’ to address the ‘persistent’ issues and improve the lives of those dependent on benefits in the town following a new report.

The report by Citizens Advice titled ‘Nothing has changed’ provided an update on the state of disability and sickness benefits as of January 2025.

Findings in the report found that Eastbourne Citizens Advice handled 2221 Disability and Health Condition benefit related issues, or nine per day in 2023/24, a 10% increase since the last report in 2018.

The reports added that disability and health condition benefits now accounted for nearly a quarter (24%) of the total issues handled, an increase from 17% in 2018/19.

The number of PIP issues handled by the Eastbourne Citizens Advice had also risen year on year, except during the 2020/21 COVID pandemic, from 1226 in 2018-19 to 1617 in 2023-24 a 32% increase, the report found.

A spokesperson for Citizens Advice said: “Back in 2018 we produced a report on Sickness and Disability benefits, covering the experiences of our clients for what has been a significant part of our work. This was followed in 2019 with a report compiled by Citizens Advice East Sussex aptly titled “It’s Just Not fair”.

"These reports highlighted examples of unfairness in the benefits system in relation to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Employment Support Allowance (ESA) as well as Universal Credit and other related benefits.

"These are benefits which people rely on and which provide support for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. They are benefits which need to be effective as a safety net for anyone who becomes ill or develops a long term health condition or disability. That could be any of us.

The January 2025 update from Citizens Advice Eastbourne emphasizes that despite previous efforts to reform the disability and sickness benefits system, little has changed.

"The report calls for immediate and decisive action to address the persistent issues and improve the lives of those dependent on these crucial benefits.

"Our team of volunteers and paid supervisors and caseworkers continue to work hard to support disabled people and those with physical and mental health difficulties and this report is produced in the hope of improvements being made to these systems which are failing people too often.”