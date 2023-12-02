Notorious drug dealers jailed after police disrupt their activity in Crawley

Notorious county line drug dealers have been jailed after Sussex Police officers disrupted their activities in Crawley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anton Reynolds and Wayne McFarlane (pictured) were arrested during County Lines Intensification Week, which ran from October 9 to 15, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

The arrests came after Sussex Police officers responded to an unrelated incident earlier this year, during which officers discovered a bulk text message on a person’s mobile phone. Data analysis was carried out on the number it was sent from, which revealed it was being used to run the ‘JC’ line, delivering drugs from London to Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometime later, on October 10, police identified a Crawley Air BnB which had been booked in the name of one of the suspects – Reynolds, 31, of Rathlin Road in Crawley. He was seen entering the property with a large holdall and then leaving. When he was stopped and searched, he was found in a number of wraps. A further search of the holdall and the property revealed a quantity of cash and more drugs, Police said.

Anton Reynolds and Wayne McFarlane. Photo: Sussex Police.

Reynolds was later arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

The next day (October 11) police stopped the second subject, 28-year-old McFarlane, of Cornell Square, Lambeth, in London and searched. Officers also searched his property, where various drugs were located. McFarlane was then arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply with crack cocaine and heroin. Both defendants were remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to all offences.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 17, Reynolds was sentenced to 49 months imprisonment. McFarlane, meanwhile, was sentenced to 38 months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Ross Sandiford, of the Op Centurion team, said: “The ‘JC’ drug line came to notice to the Centurion team in August 2023. Extensive enquiries carried out by officers, working collaboratively with the Op Orochi team within the Metropolitan Police, identified McFarlane and Reynolds as controlling the drug line.

“Officers worked tirelessly to ensure best evidence was achieved prior to their arrest. Due to the evidential package put before the court both defendants had very little option other than to plead guilty.