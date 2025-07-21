Across all three of Guild Care’s homes, residents have access to a wide range of activities every day. With a varied roster designed to keep the mind and body active, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Haviland House, Caer Gwent and Linfield House.

In this article, Jolanta Harbuz, care home manager, takes a closer look at daily life at Linfield House and speaks to one resident about the hobbies he enjoys.

Getting to know our residents

Situated adjacent to the lovely Victoria Park, Linfield House combines superb residential living with 24-hour expert nursing care and dedicated dementia suites. From the first time we meet our residents and their loved ones, we get to know more about what makes them unique.

Peter at Linfield House, a Guild Care home in Worthing. Photography by Sophie Ward

By understanding their likes, dislikes and passions, we can bring magic moments to their lives each day. Many people have existing hobbies that they want to continue enjoying when they move to Linfield House, while others have previous interests that we are able to rekindle. We make sure that these are incorporated into our activity schedule, as well as encouraging people to try something new.

One resident, Peter, has a rich array of hobbies that he has brought with him to Linfield House. A former architect, Peter is now in his 90s. He has a library of books and is very interested in genealogy, having traced his family tree back to Elizabethan times.

‘It’s my home’

“I previously lived in London but wanted to be nearer to my daughter, so I researched various places before coming to Linfield House, which was conveniently close to my family and grandchildren. We liked the individuality of the rooms here, and I chose this one because I can fit more books in! I also have lots of Ordnance Survey maps, as I cycled across most of the country when I was younger,” Peter says.

Linfield House resident Peter says his room is his home. Photography by Sophie Ward

Alongside his passion for genealogy, which he explores on his computer in his room, Peter used to have an allotment and asked our team whether he could grow some vegetables in the garden. We are always looking for ways to nurture residents’ interests and we were happy to oblige.

Peter is now growing tomatoes which he plans to share with his fellow residents and the staff. He says: “The carers are excellent, and I like my room here; it’s my home.”

Space to explore

As well as ensuring our residents have space to enjoy their hobbies and make their rooms their own, we also have a variety of communal areas where we host daily group activities. These vary from physical activities, such as chair yoga and keep-fit, to brain games, quizzes and music sessions.

Our beautiful private gardens are the perfect place for residents and their visitors to explore nature and enjoy the fresh air. We often have four-legged visitors in the garden, with a local community farm bringing animals for our residents to pet, as well as animal therapy sessions. There are also plenty of areas for people to enjoy quieter activities or simply have a cup of tea and a chat with our team, who are always there to listen.

To find out more about life at Linfield House or any of our Guild Care homes, or to enquire about our special offers, please call our friendly Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327, email [email protected] or visit guildcare.org