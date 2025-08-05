Nurturing social connections at Guild Care's Linfield House in Worthing

When residents move into Caer Gwent, Haviland House and Linfield House, they become part of the Guild Care family. Our team has been with us for many years, and they are proud to welcome residents into their forever home, where they can put down roots and socialise with friends old and new.

Our doors are always open for visits from friends and family, and we make sure that there are plenty of activities where residents have the opportunity to mingle with one another. In this article, Jolanta Harbuz, Care Home Manager, shares an insight into the importance of social connections at Linfield House.

A friendly feel

From the moment you enter Linfield House, you can tell that it is a warm, welcoming place with a friendly feel. I have worked with Guild Care for 20 years and most of the team have been here for many years, creating a true sense of family.

Peter and Carol at Linfield House

Alan, a resident at Linfield House, says the carers provide an excellent service and have become so much more than members of staff. “I don’t look at them as carers, they are more like friends,” he explains.

Another resident, Carol, agrees and says: “I’ve been happy ever since I got here. I have my own ensuite room which overlooks the park, so I can watch the children as they play. If I want to go for a walk around the park, I just ask a member of staff, and they will take me out.”

‘I was lonely before, but not anymore’

Our busy activity schedule includes something for all interests and abilities, and it is a great way for residents to make friends and build connections. From flower arranging to music, movement, board games and dancing, there are endless options to choose from each day.

The terrace at Linfield House

Carol says: “Activities vary and there’s a list on the noticeboard which I look at every morning and choose what I want to go to. There’s even an on-site hairdresser! My favourite activities are anything where I can use my hands, as I used to make quilts as my main hobby. I was lonely before but not anymore; you meet new people here.”

Alan adds: “I settled in quickly and everybody’s friendly because we’re all in the same boat. I come to activities whenever I can.”

Quality time

All Guild Care residents benefit from 24/7 nursing care as standard, which adapts as their needs change. This provides peace of mind for residents and their families, who can rest assured that nurses are on hand at all times of day and night, leaving them free to enjoy quality time with their loved ones.

Carol says: “My daughter feels that I’m safe, so she can go on holiday and not worry. I can have visitors at any time and my daughter takes me out and we go shopping together. My advice to anyone considering Linfield House is not to worry – you can make friends here.

Alan adds: “I don’t know that you could do any better than Linfield House.”

