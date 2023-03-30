Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
6 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
7 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
8 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
9 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

O2 issues in Haywards Heath: mobile phone signal problems cause frustration as mast ‘not working properly’

O2 has confirmed that a phone mast in Haywards Heath is not working properly after frustrated Middy readers reported problems with their mobile signal.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:38 BST

Dismayed residents left comments on a Middy Facebook post on Thursday, March 30, which asked whether they had been experiencing issues.

On said: “The O2 connection has been intermittent over the last two weeks, and some days it was totally unavailable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Anti-fracking group launches crowd-funding campaign against explorati...
Most Popular
An O2 spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some customers in the Haywards Heath area are experiencing issues with their mobile coverage." Photo: Google Street View
An O2 spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some customers in the Haywards Heath area are experiencing issues with their mobile coverage." Photo: Google Street View
An O2 spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some customers in the Haywards Heath area are experiencing issues with their mobile coverage." Photo: Google Street View

Another said: “Signal hasn’t been great since the power cuts. However for the last few days I’ve had absolutely nothing in Bolnore on O2.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Readers from also called the situation ‘dreadful’ and ‘very frustrating’. Another warned of a mobile phone ‘blackspot’ North of The Wheatsheaf Inn in Cuckfield.

An O2 spokesperson told the Middy: “We’re aware that some customers in the Haywards Heath area are experiencing issues with their mobile coverage today (March 30), due to a phone mast in the area not working properly. We’re working to resolve this and restore services for impacted customers as soon as possible.”

Haywards HeathFacebookCuckfield