Dismayed residents left comments on a Middy Facebook post on Thursday, March 30, which asked whether they had been experiencing issues.
On said: “The O2 connection has been intermittent over the last two weeks, and some days it was totally unavailable.”
Another said: “Signal hasn’t been great since the power cuts. However for the last few days I’ve had absolutely nothing in Bolnore on O2.”
Readers from also called the situation ‘dreadful’ and ‘very frustrating’. Another warned of a mobile phone ‘blackspot’ North of The Wheatsheaf Inn in Cuckfield.
An O2 spokesperson told the Middy: “We’re aware that some customers in the Haywards Heath area are experiencing issues with their mobile coverage today (March 30), due to a phone mast in the area not working properly. We’re working to resolve this and restore services for impacted customers as soon as possible.”