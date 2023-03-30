O2 has confirmed that a phone mast in Haywards Heath is not working properly after frustrated Middy readers reported problems with their mobile signal.

Dismayed residents left comments on a Middy Facebook post on Thursday, March 30, which asked whether they had been experiencing issues.

On said: “The O2 connection has been intermittent over the last two weeks, and some days it was totally unavailable.”

An O2 spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some customers in the Haywards Heath area are experiencing issues with their mobile coverage." Photo: Google Street View

Another said: “Signal hasn’t been great since the power cuts. However for the last few days I’ve had absolutely nothing in Bolnore on O2.”

Readers from also called the situation ‘dreadful’ and ‘very frustrating’. Another warned of a mobile phone ‘blackspot’ North of The Wheatsheaf Inn in Cuckfield.